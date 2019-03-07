Cape Town has won the right to host the 2023 Netball World Cup‚ beating a strong bid from Auckland‚ New Zealand‚ for the sport’s flagship event.

The 2023 tournament will be the 16th staging of the World Cup.

"We were delighted to receive two exceptional bids and the INF Board was satisfied that both Netball New Zealand and Netball South Africa would be capable of hosting a successful and thrilling NWC2023‚” Rhone said.