Cape Town to host 2023 Netball World Cup
Cape Town has won the right to host the 2023 Netball World Cup‚ beating a strong bid from Auckland‚ New Zealand‚ for the sport’s flagship event.
The 2023 tournament will be the 16th staging of the World Cup.
"We were delighted to receive two exceptional bids and the INF Board was satisfied that both Netball New Zealand and Netball South Africa would be capable of hosting a successful and thrilling NWC2023‚” Rhone said.
Moment Cape Town won right to host Netball World Cup 2023. INF President Molly Rhone making announcement. #HandsUp2023 pic.twitter.com/hrielV1rfK— Craig Ray (@craigray11) March 7, 2019
"The INF Board decided that the significant investment that the South African Government and Western Cape were prepared to make over the next four years in netball facilities and coaching programmes in South Africa‚ the African continent and beyond would deliver a greater impact on the development of global netball.
"It is an exciting time for netball right now. Our sport is growing in popularity at an unprecedented rate throughout the world.
"There is increasing competitiveness between the top nations and now three teams from Africa feature in the top 10 of the INF World Rankings.
"We look forward to working with the Organising Committee to bring the INF’s most important event to South Africa in 2023."
