National drags to light up Bay

Port Elizabeth's Aldo Scribante Race Track is set for a change of race pace when the first and second rounds of the South African National Motorcycle Drag Racing Championship visits on Saturday.

The national bikes will share the Scribante strip with the opening rounds of the Eastern Province Regional and Club Racing Championship races in an adrenaline-filled day of drag racing.

The National Motorcycle Drag Racing Championship consists of two classes — the SB Superbike Elimination class, catering for modified machines racing on a stock wheelbase with a 50mm ride height. The SS Superbike Shootout class has no limit on engine and chassis modifications except that the motorcycles need to be no less than 150mm longer than their standard kin.

SB Superbike Elimination machines are expected to run into the mid-9-second quarter-mile at around 250km/h and races are run on a handicap basis — so consistency counts and that is probably why veteran multiple SA champion Pieter de la Rey is the man to beat on his BMW S1000 RR.