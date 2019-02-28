Liverpool, Manchester City march on as Tottenham fall further behind

The Premier League title battle appears a two-horse race after leaders Liverpool and champions Manchester City both won on Wednesday while third-placed Tottenham fell to a second straight defeat.

Liverpool thrashed Watford 5-0 and champions City claimed a narrow 1-0 win over West Ham United, but third-placed Tottenham's 2-0 defeat at Chelsea left them nine points off the top, needing a remarkable turn of events to make up the gap.

Liverpool, who had struggled to create openings in recent goalless draws with Bayern Munich and Manchester United, returned to their prolific best by crushing eighth-placed Watford.

Senegalese striker Sadio Mane and Dutch defender Virgil van Dijk both scored twice for Juergen Klopp's side who took early command.

Mane scored both his goals inside the opening 20 minutes - the first a header and the second a cheeky back-heel with both set-up by the excellent Trent Alexander-Arnold.

Klopp laughed off his team's recent form and said there was plenty of excitement to come in the season.

"We drew against Manchester United and Bayern Munich. I think most teams would wish they had these problems," said the German.