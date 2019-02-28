Clinton Larsen plans to light up Mdantsane on Sunday
Chippa coach looking forward to palying at East London's Sisa Dukashe Stadium
It’s been a while since the Chilli Boys made a appearance at Sisa Dukashe stadium, with their last match dating back to January 4 where they lost 1-0 to Bloemfontein Celtic.
