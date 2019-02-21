Ronwen Williams the hero as Orlando Pirates crash against SuperSport United

Clayton Daniels scored the winning goal but Ronwen Williams proved the hero as SuperSport United breathed new life into their Absa Premiership title challenge with a 1-0 victory over Orlando Pirates at the Mbombela Stadium on Wednesday.

Daniels headed home in the second period to give SuperSport a deserved victory that leaves them five points off pace-setters Bidvest Wits and clinging on to their championship hopes.

Pirates defender Happy Jele had a penalty saved by Williams as the Bafana Bafana gloveman made a series of superb stops to deny the visitors, who remain four points behind Wits with a third of the season played.

The Buccaneers have now gone six games without a win in all competitions, and suffered a first Absa Premiership defeat in 16 games since a loss to Bloemfontein Celtic in August.

Pirates coach Micho Sredojevic made three changes from the side that lost to African champions Esperance last time out, bringing in Abbubaker Mobara, Musa Nyatama and Xola Mlambo for Paseka Mako, Linda Mntambo and Asavela Mbekile.