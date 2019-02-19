Philander’s Test fitness still dicey

PREMIUM

The Proteas are sweating over the fitness of star seamer Vernon Philander ahead of the must-win second Test against Sri Lanka starting at St George’s Park in Port Elizabeth on Thursday. Philander, who injured a hamstring in the one-wicket loss in the opening Test at Kingsmead, was only able to bowl eight second-innings overs and will need to undergo a fitness test later in the week to establish his readiness.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.