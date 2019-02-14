Kings need luck of the Irish

A borrowed slice of the fabled luck of the Irish backed up by grit and guts will be needed if the Isuzu Southern Kings want to shock high-flying Munster in Cork on Friday.

Boosted by the return of five Ireland Six Nations stars, the form book suggests Munster will dispose of the Kings and entrench their position at the top of Conference A.

Having flown from the summer heat of Port Elizabeth to the chill air of an winter evening kickoff in Cork, the Kings are facing a massive test of character.

Not having their star fetcher CJ Velleman in the lineup, after he was banned for three matches by the PRO14 disciplinary committee, will also not help the Kings’ cause.

Impressive new Kings flyhalf Bader Pretorius will get his first starting berth against Munster. The 21-year-old Pretorius made his debut for the Kings from the bench in a 25-21 victory over Edinburgh Rugby last month.

The experienced Berton Klaasen will be on Pretorius’ outside, as the centre returns to the starting XV to pair up with Fijian Meli Rokoua in the midfield.

In the pack, loose-forward Stephan de Wit makes a return to the starting line-up in the place of the suspended Velleman at openside flanker.

The rest of the run-on side remains the same as the side that narrowly lost to the Cheetahs in Bloemfontein.