Sport

Munster roll out big guns for Southern Kings clash

Irish PRO14 team boosted by inclusion of five Six Nations players

PREMIUM
By George Byron - 13 February 2019

The Conference A leaders will welcome back hooker Niall Scannell, prop John Ryan, second-row Billy Holland, winger Andrew Conway and centre Chris Farrell.

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Latest Videos

Load-shedding: What you need to know about Eskom's latest crisis
WATCH | NMB residents on SONA expectations

Most Read

X