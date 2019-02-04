Sport

Southern Kings need consistency, improved concentration - JC Astle

Captain wants team to up game in final seven PRO14 matches

PREMIUM
By George Byron - 04 February 2019

The Kings were pipped 40-36 by the Cheetahs in their last outing, and Astle has called on his team to up their game in their final seven Guinness PRO14 outings.

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Latest Videos

Three pupils killed as walkway collapses
Police ask for public’s help to identify driver of spinning car that hit ...

Most Read

X