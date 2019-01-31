Soweto derby could be the litmus test for proposed Vodacom boycott

The Soweto derby between Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates, set to be played next Saturday, could be one of the events to be affected if the call for a boycott of Vodacom is heeded by the public.

Panyaza Lesufi, the Gauteng ANC deputy chairman who is also the province’s education MEC, has called on South Africans to boycott all Vodacom products from Friday February 1 - if the company does not reach a payment agreement with “Please Call Me” inventor Nkosana Makate before 10am on Thursday.

The proposed boycott extends to all Vodacom-sponsored activities, including any event that is supported by the company or where participants are sponsored by Vodacom, said Lesufi.

The upcoming soccer match, which always attracts a capacity crowd, is set to take place at the FNB Stadium in Soweto next Saturday February 9. Both Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates are sponsored by Vodacom.

The match could be the ultimate test of whether the calls by Lesufi and other organisations to boycott Vodacom will succeed if the telecommunications company fails to reach a settlement with Makate.