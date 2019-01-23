Dukisa hungry for Kings win

“After being out for a long time with injuries, I am so glad I got through the Cheetahs game with no problems. It was just disappointing the team lost in the final minute.

Asked whether he was a running or kicking flyhalf Dukisa said: “At this moment it is difficult, we don’t have much ball to run with. But I regard myself as a running flyhalf, with the option of kicking.”

Dukisa says he prides himself on his defensive game.

“I have never had problems with tackling. I think it is an effort thing.” Despite his team slumping to their 11th loss in 12 outings against the Cheetahs, Davids said there were positives the team could work on.

"Dukisa started his first game at No 10 and I think he did a decent job in that position. It is also a learning curve for him and the more he plays there the better for him.”

Davids said he was happy to see improvement in his team’s defensive play against the Cheetahs.

“I worked very hard on our defence in the past two weeks and there was much improvement.

“Our one-on-one tackles were much better and our tracking improved. Also, when there were line breaks, I think the guys scrambled extremely well.”

After trailing 7-0 at halftime in their last game against the Cheetahs, Davids said he had told the team to pick up their intensity.

“Picking up the intensity also had to do with possession and we got a bit more possession from lineouts so we were able get into our shape and get some continuity.

“The game was bit slow at the start because both teams struggled a bit in the lineout and some knockouts and that slowed the pace of the game and the conditions with the wind did not make it easy. But is was the same for both sides."