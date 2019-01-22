Bay Ultra Marathon plans to go even bigger this year

Nelson Mandela Bay roadrunners are gearing up for the Bay Ultra Marathon which takes place at Pollok Beach on Saturday, February 9.

The event, organised by Body Concept Road Warriors and sponsored by Amobia Communications, remains a popular race with runners. It is one of only two ultra-distance races in the Eastern Cape that have prestige and participation league status and is the only one staged in Port Elizabeth.

Because of its position in the calendar in relation to the Two Oceans and Comrades Marathons, the race is often used by athletes to gauge their readiness for these international-acclaimed events.

Body Concept Road Warriors chairman Mark Huppelschoten said the aim is to clock 18,000 entries this year.

“In total last year we had about 16,000 runners and this year we are expecting about 18,000. From a safety point of view we cannot exceed 20,000. Next year that is the threshold we aim to cross,” Huppelschoten said.

“The race has been consistently run for some 37 years. We have battled with sponsorship that we have had to carry the costs ourselves which has been an expensive lesson.