Netball Proteas beat Roses in tight Quad Series game

The SPAR Netball Proteas held their nerve to beat England Roses by 48-45 in a thrilling match in the SANZEA Quad Series in London on Saturday night.

The Roses turned the ball early in the match and moved into an early lead.

At one stage, the Roses were five goals ahead, but in the closing minutes of the first quarter, the Proteas scored five unanswered goals to finish the quarter level: 13 goals apiece.

In the second quarter, South Africa moved to four goals ahead, but England fought back to draw level at 20-20, as a result of excellent defence work in the circle.

Coach Tracy Neville brought Eboni Usoro-Brown on at goal defence, replacing Layla Guscoth, and her influence was felt immediately, although Guscoth came back after halftime.

But South Africa once again turned the ball and were 27-23 ahead at the break.

The Roses fought hard in the third quarter and actually outscored the Proteas by 11 goals to 10, but the South Africans kept their noses in front, finishing the quarter with a three-goal lead (37-34).

In the final quarter the Proteas really held their nerve.

The vociferous crowd roared their support for the hosts and, buoyed by the support, England scored a flurry of goals to draw level (42-all) and then go ahead.

But captain Bongi Msomi’s players were not giving up, and with six minutes left, drew level again, on 42 goals each.

Defenders Phumza Maweni and Karla Pretorius did sterling work in limiting the goals scored by the Roses.

Msomi and centre Erin Burger kept feeding the ball into the Proteas’ circle, where Lenize Potgieter and Maryka Holtzhausen calmly sank ball after ball.

England tried to score in the dying minutes, but the Proteas stuck to their task and handed Msomi a welcome birthday present.

“I am very proud of them,” coach Norma Plummer said.

“We have beaten England before, but it is particularly good to know that we have beaten the Commonwealth Games gold medallists.

“The players gave as good as they got today. Now it will be [getting] them ready for tomorrow’s match against New Zealand Silver Ferns.”

“We weren’t able to maintain our rhythm,” Neville said.

“South Africa played very well.

“We always knew they were a tough team to beat and they certainly proved it tonight.”

Goal defence Karla Pretorius was named Player of the Match but it could as easily have been given to any of her teammates.

Potgieter and Holtzhausen easily outscored the England shooters, with Potgieter sinking 34 out of 37 attempts at goal, and Holtzhausen 14 out of 16.