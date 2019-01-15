Tennis prodigy excels on court

He may have been one of the youngest local players in the tournament, but nine-year-old Hlumani Kekana kept the Nelson Mandela Bay flag flying high in the Growthpoint Super 8 tennis event in Port Elizabeth last week.

Having taken up the sport only three years ago, Hlumani showed what significant progress he has made by reaching the U10 boys’ singles final, facing tough opposition from players in the Western Cape and Free State.

In the decider, he went down in a marathon encounter to Eden’s Cooper Western, finally losing 5-7 7-6 10-5 in two hours and 15 minutes.

The young star, who is in Grade 4, is attending Theodor Herzl Primary this year in pursuit of an opportunity to compete against other tennisplaying junior schools in PE.

He will be aiming to build on last week’s performance in upcoming tournaments, while his mother, Bubblz Kekana, said his effort was a testament to the work that the prodigy had put in since 2015.

Bubblz took over as chair of the Eastern Province junior tennis committee in 2018 and is working hard to increase interest in tournaments from junior players, especially those from previously disadvantaged areas.

“When Hlumani was six we started watching tennis and he grew an interest in the sport,” Bubblz said.

“We started playing at Young Park as a family and we were trying to learn the sport when we met local coaches Siya [Siya Matsha] and Gugs [Luyanda Senti] at the venue.

“Hlumani plays at Young Park under the colours of Advantage Tennis Club, who are focused on developing tennis in the previously disadvantage communities, such as New Brighton.

“We are proud that Hlumani’s performance in the Super 8 is a testament to this effort,” she said.

The young star said tennis had become his primary sport, followed by soccer.

Bubblz said that the youngster’s confidence in the sport was growing and he was beginning to realise his talent.

“He practises seven hours a week and we also do running as a family to keep fit,” she said.

Hlumani said he owed much to his parents for his development in the sport.

“They have helped in my tennis because they are always encouraging me to play my best at practice and in my matches,” he said.

“My coaches Gugs and Siya started training me when I was six and they are still with me.”

Although it is early days, he said he hoped to represent Eastern Province and eventually play for South African junior teams. “I would like to experience playing in Africa and eventually around the world.”

His mother said the main challenges were providing the necessary equipment, particularly rackets and shoes.

“Tennis is quite expensive and we, as parents, help as best as we can,” she said.

“He is in a process of putting a profile together in order to apply for sponsorship.

“We are also trying to take him to tournaments outside Port Elizabeth to get good competition that will improve his game,” she said.