Southern Kings staying put on campus

The struggling Isuzu Southern Kings will not be making a return to their home base at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium in the immediate future.

Instead, they will continue to play the at the Madibaz Stadium at Nelson Mandela University campus where their matches have been poorly attended.

In December, EP Rugby president and Kings chairman Andre Rademan said the team would be returning to NMB Stadium because it was their base.

Earlier, the bosses of the Kings and the Mandela Bay Development Agency (MBDA), clashed over the signing of a new anchor tenant agreement, which resulted in the Kings changing venues.

“I can say the Kings will go back to the stadium, even though there is still a tenant agreement that has to be signed. It is just a matter of time,” Rademan said.