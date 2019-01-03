Masutha confident Chilli Boys will turn the corner

The time for talking is over and more action needs to be shown on the pitch, Chippa United’s interim coach Joel Masutha said.

Masutha’s plea comes ahead of the Premiership fixture between Chippa and Bloemfontein Celtic at East London’s Sisa Dukashe Stadium on Friday. The game kicks off at 8pm. Chippa have had a rocky start to their league campaign this season, which saw them end the first leg of the competition second from bottom on the log.

The Port Elizabeth-based side have only managed two wins, six draws and seven defeats from the 15 games played so far.

So what better way to kick off the year on a high note than to beat Celtic?

Masutha, who took over from axed Chippa coach Eric Tinkler, is highly confident that his troops will turn the corner on Friday.

He is adamant that a victory will also boost the confidence levels of his players.

“This is a must-win game for us and I believe we have a better understanding now, because we have had more days to prepare for the game,” Masutha said.

“I am confident and the boys are also confident.

“We just have to show the action on the pitch and I believe we will on Friday.

“It is not going to be easy, but we have to win.

“So far the preparations have been going very well.

“The guys are fighting for positions which is good and also bodes well for the club because if they compete for positions that means they will do that in the match.

“They will go out there and fight and adopt a fighting mentality.

“For now I am very happy with what we have been doing.

“We are going to play a very awkward side in Bloemfontein Celtic, who have just lost their coach, Steve Komphela.

“Every time a team loses a coach, when the new one comes in they try to change things around, you find that the players start buzzing and the vibe also changed.

“However, having said that, we are in desperate need of points.

“We just have to get those points and we have to do whatever it takes to get them.”

The domestic Premier Soccer League January 2019 transfer window opened on Wednesday morning and will close at midnight on January 31.

Asked if he had an eye on a specific player to join the Chilli boys camp, Masutha said: “Truly speaking, if there is a player who is better than what we have available in certain positions we would have to look into that.

“But Chippa has a very good squad filled with quality players, so we are not focused on the transfer window.”

However, the coach has identified the striking position and centre back as areas that need improvement.