Bobby Motaung hails Gordinho's return to Kaizer Chiefs

Kaizer Chiefs football manager Bobby Motaung has hailed the return of defender Lorenzo Gordinho to the club as new coach Ernst Middendorp shuffles a number of injury concerns in his backline.

Gordinho has ended a 12-month loan spell at Bloemfontein Celtic and will begin training with Chiefs on Saturday after being reunited with his teammates.

Motaung says the reintroduction of the player has come at an important time for the AmaKhosi as they look to continue their good start under Middendorp.

“Lorenzo will be back at training tomorrow‚” Motaung told the club’s website.

“He comes back at the right time because we have a few injuries. He got a lot of game time at Bloemfontein Celtic and‚ because of that‚ gained a lot of experience.”

Chiefs have injury concerns around Bafana Bafana defenders Erick Mathoho and Ramahlwe Mphahlele as they look to start 2019 with victory over Mamelodi Sundowns when they clash in the Absa Premiership on January 5.

Gordinho made his Chiefs debut in February 2014 under Stuart Baxter but it wasn’t until the 2015/16 when he became a regular with the team.

But he fell out of favour with former coach Steve Komphela in the first half of the 2017/18 campaign‚ which precipitated his loan to Celtic.

Ironically‚ he played in every league game for Siwelele this season under Komphela until a red card against AmaZulu on December 12 ended his good run.

“It was a well spend [sic] year and we also thank Celtic for giving him the opportunity to play‚” Motaung continued.

“Lorenzo learnt a lot during the past 12 months‚ which will help him on his return to the club.”

In all Gordinho made 30 appearances in his year at Celtic‚ with his only goal coming in a 2-1 loss to Orlando Pirates in April.- TimesLIVE