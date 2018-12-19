Nortje ready for IPL challenge

Warriors fast bowler Anrich Nortje could not contain his excitement ahead of making his debut in the gold and purple of the Kolkata Knight Riders at IPL 2019.

Nortje was snapped up by the two-time Indian Premier League champions for just over 20 Lakh rupees (about R400,000) and Nortje is raring to get back into the nets once he’s recovered from injury.

Speaking to The Herald on Thursday morning, Nortje said: “I’m really excited to be selected to play in the IPL next year. It is something you dream of as a kid watching the competition.

“I think it will be such a great experience to play amongst some of the biggest names in world cricket.

“It will also be a massive learning experience for me. There is so much more I will be able to add to my game while gaining as much T20 experience as I can,” an excited Nortje said.

The right arm quick, who played for the Cape Town Blitz in the recently concluded Mzansi Super League, had an impressive stint picking up eight wickets for 83 runs at an average of 10.37 in his three matches.

Nortje said the MSL was a great platform for young cricketers to put up their hand and make a name for themselves.