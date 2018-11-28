Glamour Boys up for a fight
The Soweto giants kick off their cup journey when they battle Zanzibar’s Zimamoto in a preliminary round of the Caf Confederation Cup at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium in Port Elizabeth on Wednesday.
This article is reserved for registered HeraldLIVE readers.
Simply register at no cost to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.