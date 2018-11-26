Springbok wing Aphiwe Dyantyi won the Breakthrough Player of the Year award at World Rugby’s annual prize giving in Monaco on Sunday night.

The 24-year-old was visibly stunned when named in a category where he was pitted against Ireland wing Jordan Larmour (Ireland)‚ and All Black prop Karl Tu’inukuafe.

Dyantyi follows an illustrious list of winners of the same award since its inception in 2015.

All Black wing Rieko Ioane won in 2017‚ England lock Maro Itoje (2016) and All Black wing Nehe Milner-Skudder (2015).

The speedy Bok winger marked his Test debut with a try against England in June and didn’t look back.

He started in 13 of South Africa’s 14 Tests in 2018‚ scoring six tries‚ including braces against Argentina and in the win over world champions New Zealand in Wellington.

Upon receiving the award‚ Dyantyi described his year as “more than a roller-coaster”.

“I’ve been truly blessed in so many ways‚ with the people around me‚ who have helped me in the last few years – it’s really amazing‚” Dyantyi said.

“Being part of the Springboks‚ representing our country – it doesn’t get any better. I’m very honoured as I never imagined I would ever be the one sitting here‚ receiving an award such as this.

“I just want to keep on challenging myself to keep on improving and hopefully making a difference for our country‚ but also on in someone else’s life‚ who will see my story as an inspiration to do something great out there. That is my ultimate goal.”