Sport

Chiefs draw feels like a loss – Eric Tinkler

By Vuyokazi Nkanjeni - 13 November 2018

Chippa United coach Eric Tinkler felt like a loser despite scoring a point from the away Absa Premiership fixture against Soweto giants Kaizer Chiefs at the weekend.

This article is reserved for registered HeraldLIVE readers.

Simply register at no cost to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Latest Videos

Aunty Pat resigns, leaves DA and clears out her office
11 hours, 4 victims, 1 hell ride: Mapping the murder of Hannah Cornelius

Most Read

X