Chippa United coach Eric Tinkler would only say he “did what I felt was necessary”‚ explaining his first-half substitution of captain Mark Mayambela in Saturday night’s 1-0 Telkom Knockout loss against Orlando Pirates.

Tinkler said the reason for Mayambela’s substitution‚ being replaced by Daine Klate in the 42nd minute‚ should have been obvious to anyone viewing the game.

The former Pirates forward was taken off after the player had angrily responded with a wave of his arm at his coach.

This followed Tinkler having given left wing Mayambela a mouthful for being caught out of position on a Buccaneers attack.

Tinkler was supposed to be the first coach to attend the post-match news conference‚ but took so long with his team in the changing rooms after the game that Pirates’ Milutin Sredojevic ended up going first instead.

Tinkler later joined in at the same news conference‚ where normally at Pirates’ home matches the coaches go separately.

“You didn’t see why? Surely it’s obvious‚” the coach responded‚ when questioned on why he took Mayambela off.

“But it’s an internal matter. And that will be dealt with internally.

“But it was more than obvious. This is the biggest game on TV this weekend.

“Everybody across the country is watching Pirates. And you can’t behave that way.

“So I reacted to it. I did what I felt was necessary. But it will be dealt with internally.”