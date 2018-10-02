Dino Ndlovu called up for Seychelles tie

Bafana Bafana coach Stuart Baxter has defended his decision to call up China-based Dino Ndlovu to the squad to face the Seychelles in back-to-back 2019 African Nations Cup qualifiers later in October. Baxter has said in the past that Ndlovu’s previous league in Azerbaijani was ‘‘probably not the best in the world”‚ but it seems he does not have similarly strong views about the Chinese league after naming Ndlovu in the squad to face the islanders on Monday.

