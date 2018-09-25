Madibaz pull off shock 10-point victory over Maties

Madibaz pulled off another shock victory in Port Elizabeth on Monday, beating Maties 46-36 in front of a motivated crowd to show their dominance in this year’s Varsity Netball season. With a home semifinal on the line, Madibaz looked pumped up to get onto the court and take the win. As the game kicked off, the Maties side started off very strongly, playing on the counter after Madibaz made a few handling errors.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.