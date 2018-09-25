Madibaz pull off shock 10-point victory over Maties
Madibaz pulled off another shock victory in Port Elizabeth on Monday, beating Maties 46-36 in front of a motivated crowd to show their dominance in this year’s Varsity Netball season. With a home semifinal on the line, Madibaz looked pumped up to get onto the court and take the win. As the game kicked off, the Maties side started off very strongly, playing on the counter after Madibaz made a few handling errors.
This article is reserved for registered HeraldLIVE readers.
Simply register at no cost to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.