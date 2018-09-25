Free Willie boosts Boks

Having mercurial fullback Willie le Roux back from his English club Wasps has given the Springboks a massive boost ahead of their clash against Australia at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium in Port Elizabeth on Saturday, Bok assistant coach Mzwandile Stick says. After the Boks’ sensational win over the All Blacks in Wellington, New Zealand, Le Roux returned to England, but has been released for the final two Rugby Championship games against the Wallabies and the All Blacks.

