Banyana clinch Cosafa Cup with late strike

Banyana Banyana successfully defended their Cosafa Women's Championship soccer title when they beat Cameroon 2-1 in the final at a packed Wolfson Stadium in Port Elizabeth on Saturday.

A late goal from Banyana's Refiloe Jane broke the 1-1 deadlock to crown a phenomenal run in the tournament for the national side who won all their matches.

Local girl and goalkeeper Kaylin Swart, of Gelvandale, played a vital role in the side's victory and was solid in goal against a very strong Cameroon side.

The match started at a fast pace as both sides wanted to get early goals and take the lead but the tempo dropped mid way through the first half.

Banyana's first strike on goal came in the 11th minute as Jermaine Seoposenwe broke through the Cameroon defence to go one-on-one with the keeper but her attempt was stopped by Ngo Ndom.

It was only in the 42nd minute when Refiloe Jane's sizzling shot from outside the box found the back of the net to put SA in the lead.

The central African guest nation's equaliser came in the second half through Ngo Mbeleck.

Banyana kept on pressing in the second half in an attempt to grab the win but numerous attempts proved fruitless.

But as the match looked to be approaching extra time, Jane popped up to clinch the winner in the dying minutes to spark wild celebrations.

Uganda clinched the bronze medal after beating Zambia 1-0 on Friday.

Cosafa announced after the final that the tournament would return to Port Elizabeth next year.