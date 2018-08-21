Try spree puts Tech on top

Newton Tech produced a spirited rally in the last quarter to beat Westering 28-24 in their schools rugby match played in Newton Park on Saturday.

Down 24-7 seven minutes into the second half, Tech bounced back with three converted tries, the winning one coming on the referee’s final whistle.

Westering were good value for their first-half lead of 10-7.

It took all of 15 minutes for the first points of the match to be registered, with Reece Grunewald scoring for the visitors.

Tech then went into the lead when lock Nande Plaatjie crashed over for scrumhalf Emile Stevens to convert.

But Westering would lead going into the break with Mthawelanga Nqomo scoring his team’s second try.

Westering went further ahead after the resumption with Sisanda Matlali scoring a superb stepping try converted by Kamvi Ntebe.

They were also awarded a penalty try.

Two more converted tries saw the hosts pull within three points at 24-21.

Fullback Keenan Charles then sliced his way through the defence to help his team claim a famous win with a fine try at the death.

● Port Alfred registered a notable win against Alexander Road on Saturday.

They edged their Alex opponents 7-5.

Alex, however, won the U16A and U15A encounters.