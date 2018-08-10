Fairview offers fans some interesting battles

The new horseracing season in the East Cape is slowly but surely getting into full stride. There is no feature race on the card today but there are some very interesting battles that await racing fans at Fairview. In the first race, Pomaceous looks ready to win and punters can take a chance with him as a banker in the first leg on the Bipot.

