Humewood gears up for Sharwoods Open

The Humewood Golf Club will again pay homage to the Open Championship when their own version of the famous British tournament takes place at the links course in Port Elizabeth on July 20 and 21.

With golfers encouraged to embrace the heritage of the sport by dressing up in original golfing attire, the Sharwoods Open Championship is open to golfers across the board, providing a wonderful opportunity to experience links golf at its best.

It will coincide with the 147th Open Championship, which will be played at Carnoustie in Scotland from July 19 to 22.

Humewood general manager Brendon Timm said the fact that the Open was always played on a links layout provided a strong association with the highly rated PE course.

“Humewood was sculpted after some of the world’s most famous links courses and we felt this sort of event was a perfect fit,” he said.

He paid tribute to the support they received from their loyal sponsors.

“Sharwoods have been long-serving sponsors of Humewood and without our loyal supporters, events such as this would not be possible.”

Reflecting on last year’s inaugural Open Championship, Timm said they had hosted 266 golfers over the two days at Humewood and would again be going all out to make it a memorable experience.

“Hosting so many players was a tremendous feat in itself and everyone got into the spirit of the occasion.

“We will have a bagpiper and live music, along with prizes for best-dressed and the coveted Claret Jug up for grabs.”

Timm said those interested could book directly through the golf club by calling 041583-2137 or e-mailing bookings@humewoodgolf.co.za.

He said there were opportunities for sponsors to become involved.

“If anyone is interested in sponsoring prizes or would like to ‘buy a tee box’ for the event, you can contact Mieke on bookings@humewoodgolf.co.za and she will advise on the available opportunities,” he said.