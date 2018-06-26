Snooker ace Allie on cue for triumph
Cape player lifts SA champs title
Cape Town snooker ace Mutalieb Allie was a cut above the rest of his competitors as he was crowned the 2018 SPAR South African Snooker Championship winner at the Hellenic Hall in Port Elizabeth.
