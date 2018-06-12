Steyn recalled for test

Fast bowler Dale Steyn has been recalled to South Africa’s test squad for the two-match tour of Sri Lanka next month, providing him with another opportunity to become his country’s most prolific wicket-taker in five-day cricket.

Fellow seamer Kagiso Rabada, the No 1-ranked bowler in tests, has also been included after overcoming a back injury that left his participation in doubt.

The 34-year-old Steyn, currently on a short-term contract with Hampshire having been plagued by injury over the last 2½ years, is three wickets short of a milestone that has frustratingly eluded him in recent times.

He made a comeback after 13 months out due to shoulder problems when he opened the bowling in January’s first test victory over India at Newlands, only to hurt his heel.

Steyn’s shoulder problems began in December 2015, and about a year later he broke his right shoulder and tore three major muscles during the first test against Australia in Perth. He has 419 wickets in 86 tests at an average of 22.32.

SA have also included uncapped leg-spinner Shaun von Berg, as well as recalling wrist spinner Tabraiz Shamsi as back-up to incumbent slow bowler Keshav Maharaj on what are expected to be turning wickets in Sri Lanka.

The only other uncapped player in the squad is Heinrich Klaasen, who provides wicketkeeping cover for Quinton de Kock.