Young Ideas plot defence of their Youth Day trophy

Young Ideas Football Club’s Thando Oyisi is confident his team can defend their Caltex Greenbushes Fresh Stop Youth Day soccer title when the tournament is played next week.

Oyisi was speaking at the launch and tournament draw on Wednesday.

“We have been champions for the last three years and we will definitely be looking to defend our title,” Oyisi said. “We just have to play some good football on the day and hope we get a bit of luck, too.”

Now in its fifth year, the tournament will feature some of the best clubs from Kuyga and surrounding areas.

The event is the brainchild of Jurie Snyman from Caltex Greenbushes, who said this year’s would be one of the best.

While only 14 teams were part of the draw on Wednesday, the possibility of two more participating as late entries was also being explored.

It was previously held over the Easter weekend, but Snyman said this year it had been decided to move it to Youth Day – June 16 – with the first match scheduled to kick off at 9am.

“As Caltex Greenbushes, it is always our philosophy to get involved in the community,” Snyman said. The company is also involved in rugby and netball. “The community has always supported us and continues to do so. We just want to give something back and this helps to get our youth involved in healthy activities.”

The tournament, at the Kuyga sports fields, will follow a knock-out format, with two 25-minute halves in each match.

Numerous prizes will be on offer, including a cash pool of R10 000 to be split among the top three teams.

Caltex Greenbushes and Fresh Stop will also provide goodie bags for the players.

The fixtures are: Kuyga United v Blue Aces, Fitches Corner v Young Pirates, Rocklands Stars v Shooting Stars, M Chiefs v Kuyga Masters, St Albans v Seaview United, XV Wizards v Pumas FC and Young Ideas v G Stars