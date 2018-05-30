Saints rooted at bottom
Saints Football Club remain rooted at the bottom of the Northern Areas Football Association premier league after a goalless draw against Stardrift. This latest stalemate sees the Gelvandale outfit winless in nine games. From the 12 matches played so far this season, they have only managed one win, along with two draws and nine losses.
