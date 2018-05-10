Fresh Chilli Boys prepare for ‘cup final’ against Polokwane City

Chippa United’s last Absa Premiership match of the season against Polokwane City will be like a cup final, the club’s midfield general, Mark Mayambela, said.

The Chilli Boys are eyeing a topeight finish and are away to The Rise and Shine in a must-win league fixture at the Old Peter Mokaba Stadium in Polokwane on Saturday.

The Port Elizabeth side occupy eighth position on the log and maximum points on Saturday will secure them a spot in the MTN 8 competition for next season.

However, obtaining that win against a Polokwane City side who are fighting to steer clear of the relegation playoffs will not be a walk in the park.

Mayambela is aware that taking any points away from City will be a tough exercise, but he says his teammates are up for it.

“We are left with one game against Polokwane City and we have a great opportunity to finish in the top eight,” Mayambela said.

“I believe we have the capabilities to do so and it will also be great for the team and our supporters for us to play in the MTN 8 next season.

“Doctor Irvin Khoza always talks about the bragging rights of supporters. I think we can also give our supporters those rights.

“It’s just a matter of us putting in the work and focusing on our last game.

“It won’t be easy because the season is almost over and there is sometimes complacency from players. But I can see everyone wants to win this match and reach the top eight.”

The team had a two-week break from league action after their 1-1 draw with SuperSport United last month.

Mayambela said the break could work for or against them, but they had had enough time to prepare for Polokwane.

“The break works both ways because before the break we had a long trip to Bloemfontein and from there we drove to East London and played another straining game against SuperSport United.

“So, we had two games in four days and between that we had about 24 hours of travelling that took a lot out of the players. “I believe the break could help us. “There will be a lot of fresh legs as well because we also had some off days from training during the break.

“That could also work for us and even the players who were injured got the opportunity to recover.

“There were also players, including myself, who were suffering from flu.

“I didn’t even play the SuperSport game, so I got the opportunity to rest and recover well.

“On the other hand, we had two games which I believe we got fairly good results from.

“Plus we have not lost in the league for a very long time so maybe the break might break that momentum.

“However, we always try to look at the brighter side of things and we have planned well for Polokwane.”