Heric prepares for war in Limpopo

Chippa United coach Vladislav Heric will be hoping that a top-eight finish in the Premier Soccer League will secure his stay at the Port Elizabeth-based soccer side for next season.

Chippa play away to Polokwane City in a must-win last fixture of the season at the Old Peter Mokaba Stadium in Polokwane on Saturday.

Heric joined the team, taking over from coach Teboho Moloi with only seven matches remaining in the season and at a time when Chippa were targets for relegation.

However, the former Bay United coach has been able to lift the Chilli Boys from 13th position on the log to eighth.

A win against The Rise and Shine will seal their top-eight finish.

From the six matches he has been in charge since taking over, Heric has secured two wins, with the most noticeable one being the 3-0 thumping of Soweto Giants Kaizer Chiefs.

There were also three draws and only one league defeat.