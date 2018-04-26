Top sailors do battle in nationals

Some of the country’s best sailors will throw caution to the wind in Nelson Mandela Bay when they compete in the Kelston Motor Group Hobie 16 Nationals this weekend.

At least 35 Hobie catamarans will take to the waters of the metro for the four-day sailing extravaganza which is due to start tomorrow. This year’s edition of the championships already looks competitive with a few world champions in the field.

These include Blaine and Roxanne Dodds, William and Lucinda Edwards and Shaun Ferry, who won the Hobie worlds hosted by Nelson Mandela Bay in 2005.

Organising committee member Paula Archibald said the competition would see an average of three races a day, depending on the weather.

“There is a very strong fleet of sailors, even though there are only 35 teams and will include at least three former champions,” she said.

“There will also be other sailors travelling from across the country, which will ensure some exciting racing.”

Points will be scored according to finishing positions. At the end of the competition, the winner will be the team with the lowest accumulated score.

Archibald said the sport was wind-dependant and this would determine the number of races a day.

She said Hobie Catamaran sailors viewed Port Elizabeth as one of the best sailing spots in the country.

“We are in a Bay, we get nice winds, our beach conditions are really nice and our sea conditions are suited to this type of sport,” she said.

“Back in its heyday it was huge and we still have a number of local sailors who will be competing.”

Archibald said the sport was not age or gender specific, but was tailored for everybody, with at least five local teams set to participate.

There would also be amenities on offer to keep spectators fed and entertained while they watched the sailors do battle.

Racing gets under way tomorrow from Hobie Beach, with the first race expected from 11am. Action will start at 10am on the other days.