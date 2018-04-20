Grey brace for Paul Roos retaliation

Having snatched victory in the closing stages last year, Grey High will be preparing for a backlash from Paul Roos Gymnasium in their schools rugby match in Stellenbosch at 1pm tomorrow. The match will be televised live on SS8 from 12.55pm.

Paul Roos led 20-8 with 12 minutes left in last year’s encounter in Port Elizabeth before two tries, both superbly converted by LJ du Preez, saw the home team edge to victory 22-20.

That will have the Gym lads pumped to prove a point, especially as Grey have had the better of things during this decade, with four wins in six years since 2012.

However, that record will not mean much when the teams run out tomorrow and Grey face a Paul Roos side who have run up a string of massive scores so far this season.

Most recently, they thrashed SACS 70-21 last weekend, at the same time as Grey were pounding Daniel Pienaar 71-12.

Both teams know that today’s match will probably be their toughest of the season and, on their home turf, the odds must favour Paul Roos.

Meanwhile, it does not get much easier for Daniel Pienaar after being humbled by Grey as they travel to Port Elizabeth for a showdown with Framesby.

Since losing to St Andrew’s in March (10-8), Framesby have put together an impressive streak of five wins in a row.

They are fresh from seeing off Pearson 36-17 last weekend, but will be looking for a much better performance against the Uitenhage outfit.

Westering produced a decent performance in beating Otto du Plessis last weekend and will be looking to continue that form against Andrew Rabie.

Playing at home will give Westering some comfort, but they will still have to deliver the goods to manage their opponents.

Graeme and Pearson will also be playing at home, but can expect serious tests from their East London opponents, Cambridge and Stirling.

In Grahamstown, the home side should have the edge over a team they beat 22-0 last year, but Pearson will be in for a real scrap against the Stirling outfit.

