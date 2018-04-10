Kings need new blood – coach

If the struggling Southern Kings want to transform into a competitive PRO14 force they must be bolstered by experienced new signings, coach Deon Davids said.

Davids was speaking after his team lost their 18th match of the season when they went down 39-22 to high-riding Irish outfit Munster in George.

The Kings, who do not have a major sponsor, are relying on SA Rugby to fund the team which is rooted to the foot of the PRO14 log.

“If we want to be competitive in PRO14, it is important that the Kings up our squad with some more experience and work from a system that can feed into the team,” Davids said.

When the EP Rugby Union (EPRU) effectively regained control of the Kings PRO14 team last month, the union’s president Andre Rademan predicted a golden era for the region at both professional and amateur level.

Davids said the Kings needed to sign four of five big-name players to boost their chances of success,

“We are busy with a turnaround strategy to become winners. We are talking to agents about who we can sign,” Davids said.

“In my opinion we need at least four or of five big names, because that can change the perception of the Kings.”

So far the only new signing is 33-year-old scrumhalf Sarel Pretorius, who has been playing for Welsh club the Dragons since leaving the Cheetahs in 2015.

“If you want to compete in the PRO14, it is important that you have a quality squad with depth,” Davids said.

“You can see the means of teams like Munster and Leinster who can select a young team with academy or second-team players, who also have a lot of experience.”

Two Munster academy players, try-scoring winger Calvin Nash and replacement scrum-half Jack Stafford, featured in the win over the Kings.

“In PRO14 you have to have a good system where you can bring youngsters through,” Davids said.

“You also need a system that you can build on that is sustainable and produces players on a long-term basis.

“Unfortunately this year, and it is an old story, everyone knows we did not have time to prepare and did not have a squad at all.

“Our main focus throughout the competition has just been get better and see how certain individuals respond to the challenge.

“I would like to say in terms of their effort I could not fault the players against Munster. They tried.”

The Kings will be gunning for their second PRO14 win when they host Cardiff Blues at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium in Port Elizabeth on Saturday night.

Kings team doctor Lizanne Pieterse said there were doubts whether flyhalf Martin du Toit would be fit to face the Welsh side.

“We are concerned about Martin’s right groin injury. He will be going for examinations to determine the extent of the injury,” she said.

“There is the likelihood that he will not be able to play against Cardiff.”