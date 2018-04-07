Fighters ready for battle in the Bay

Bay fight fans can look forward to another weekend of top-tier competition when the Chosen Fighting Championship returns for another round tonight.

With a new venue and arena, Chosen 5 promises to be the biggest show the promoter has put on to date, and founder Ivan Strydom said spectators were in for a treat.

“We are very excited about this one. The show is moving into the iconic Tramways building, and instead of the traditional boxing ring our fighters will now compete in an actual octagonal cage,” Strydom said.

“In addition, we have brought a professional production team on board with big screens and an impressive lights display. This will give our fans a great show, and give our fighters a taste of what professional fighting is like.”

Strydom conceded that he was amazed by how quickly the show had grown, not only in size but in popularity as well.

“In December 2016 we started a tiny fight promotion in a primary school hall. Less than a year and a half later, we are using one of the city’s best venues and our crowds have tripled.

“I am blown away by the support of the Port Elizabeth fans. Without them, none of this would be possible,” Strydom said.

This weekend’s show will see the lightweight, welterweight and light-heavyweight champions defend their titles.

Port Elizabeth fan favourite Shane Higgins, 32, will defend his lightweight belt against Jaco van Vuuren, but the champion believes he is up to the challenge.

“I just came out of a fight camp for an event two weeks ago, so I’m feeling sharp. I am definitely looking forward to cementing my place as the best lightweight around.”

His teammate at the PE Submission Fighting Academy, Cedric Mbala, 29, is looking to take the welterweight title from East London’s Juhan Botha.

“I am ready. This is my fourth fight and I have improved a lot since my debut last year. This is my time, and I want that belt around my waist,” Mbala said.

Brandon Wilson, 20, fighting out of Chosen Fighting Academy, will be making his MMA debut on the night and believes his boxing background will give him the edge.

One of the most anticipated fights of the night will be the grudge match between Port Elizabeth’s Brandon Fox, 23, and the light-heavyweight champion Sipho Fodo, from Mthatha. They have fought twice before with each winning one bout, making this the decider.

The event will kick off at the Tramways building at 6.30pm. Limited tickets will be available at the door at R100.