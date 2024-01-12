FAQs: Herald, Weekend Post and HeraldLIVE

How do I register or subscribe?

Click here to register for free. We will send you an email to verify your email address. Once you’ve registered, you can comment on our articles, sign up for our email newsletters and manage your newsletter preferences via your profile.

To subscribe in SA or from elsewhere in the world, click here to choose a package. Once you have subscribed, you can manage your subscription via your profile – including checking the expiry date or next billing date, cancelling it, obtaining an invoice, updating your card details, or renewing a six- or 12-month subscription.

Our payment partner, PayU, works with online merchants in 18 countries. Its servers are PCI-DSS compliant, which keeps your card information safe. PayU also protects your information during transmission by using 128-bit Secure Socket Layer (SSL) encryption. Read more about PayU's security measures.

How do I sign in or out?

Click here to sign in with your email address and password, or click here to sign out. You can also use the same details to sign in on TimesLIVE, BusinessLIVE, SowetanLIVE and other websites in the group, though your subscriptions are valid only for the websites included in each package.

I'm having trouble registering, subscribing or signing in. Who do I contact?

Contact us at Tel: 0860 52 52 00 or helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za, 7am–4pm SA time (GMT +2) on weekdays or 7am–12pm on Sundays.

If you're registered but you can't sign in, check that you’re using the same email address that you used to register, and that you’ve got the correct password. You can also click here to reset your password via email.

I want to change my name, surname, password, package or email address. What do I do?

Once you’ve registered and signed in, you can edit your name, surname or phone number via your profile, or set a new password. If you're not signed in, you can reset your password via email.

You can also manage your email newsletter preferences via your profile.

Unfortunately you cannot change your email address directly via your profile page. Simply sign out and register again with your new email address. If you have an active subscription, you can then contact us at Tel: 0860 52 52 00 or helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za so we can connect your subscription to your new account.

To upgrade or downgrade to another subscription package, please contact us at Tel: 0860 52 52 00 or helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za for help.

I already subscribe to the print edition of the Herald. Do I get free online access?

Yes, you do! Herald print subscribers get access to our HeraldLIVE Starter package as well as access to our e‑editions. To gain access, please register on HeraldLIVE with the same email address you supplied when subscribing to the print edition. That allows us to link your subscription correctly.

If you’ve already registered online using a different email address, you can either register again with your other email address, which will automatically pick up your print subscription, or contact us at Tel: 0860 52 52 00 or helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za for assistance.

Are you a corporate subscriber receiving your newspaper or magazine at the office? Contact us at Tel: 0860 52 52 00 or helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za so we can link your HeraldLIVE account to your subscription.

Can I buy a gift subscription for someone else, and how is a gift subscription redeemed?

You can buy a six- or 12-month HeraldLIVE gift subscription. The person who is receiving the gift can activate it via a voucher code that is emailed to you. Click here to see the voucher options.

To activate a gift subscription you have received, click here to enter your voucher code.

With how many devices can I access HeraldLIVE with one subscription?

You’re allowed three device connections for each subscription you hold.

What are cookies and why do I need them to use HeraldLIVE?

Cookies are tiny, harmless files used by websites to keep track of your personal preferences and settings – for example, remembering that you have already previously signed in and not asking you to do so again. If you do not have cookies enabled on your browser, some of the services and settings on HeraldLIVE might fail.

Our call centre might sometimes ask you to clear your cookies. Read how to delete cookies in Chrome, Firefox, Internet Explorer or Safari.