Superb Sunrisers deliver the goods again
Sunrisers Eastern Cape made their legions of Orange Army supporters and the entire Eastern Cape proud when they successfully defended their Betway SA20 cricket title.
The superb Sunrisers delivered another brilliant performance when they demolished Durban’s Super Giants by 89 runs in Cape Town on Saturday...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.