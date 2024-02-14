Warriors continue title pursuit against WP

Slower-paced red ball cricket makes a return to St George’s Park, with the Dafabet Warriors taking on Western Province in a CSA 4-Day Series clash on Wednesday (10am).
With the Betway SA20 now concluded, the players can focus their attention on chasing down the Momentum Multiply Titans, who sit at the top of the table.
At least six Warriors players were part of the two sides involved in the finale of SA’s premier T20 competition, and five of those were part of the title-winning Sunrisers Eastern Cape.
Now the hosts will be looking to feed off that form with an important few weeks ahead in their red ball campaign.
The home side’s last red ball fixture against the Hollywoodbets Dolphins ended in a stalemate in December.
Sitting on 80.6 points and trailing the Sky Blues by 11.36, the Warriors will no doubt be looking for a positive result to keep alive their pursuit of the 4-Day series title, with only two rounds left in the competition.
Coach Robin Peterson’s men have recorded two wins and two draws to go with their solitary loss by a mere 13 runs at the hands of the Titans in December.
Meanwhile, Salieg Nackerdien’s side, who sit in fifth place on the log, will have their own ideas on the outcome of the match, and will also be aiming for the win after suffering a humbling eight-wicket defeat to provincial neighbours, the Gbets Rocks, in December.
With only 8.1 points separating them from the Warriors in second spot, they will not lack any motivation as a victory for the travellers will almost certainly dent the Warriors’ title-chasing aspirations while giving them renewed hope of a solid finish to the season.
WP’s record reads two wins, two losses and a draw.
The Titans sit comfortably at the top of the table on 91.96, with clashes against bottom dwellers KZN Inland and the DP World Lions to come in the final weeks.
They will be buoyed by the fact that their last two first-class encounters yielded victories against the Warriors before a huge 302-run triumph against the North West Dragons to close out the year.
Warriors continue title pursuit against WP
