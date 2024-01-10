×

Opinion

Bafana can’t afford costly early Afcon exit

10 January 2024
Editorial Comment
Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos has made it clear his much-maligned team cannot afford to crash out early at the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) which kicks off in Ivory Coast on January 13.

The Belgian says the minimum requirement for Bafana is to get out of the group stages and qualify for the unpredictable knockout phase of the continental showpiece...

