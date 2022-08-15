×

Some long-time ANC ‘loyalists’now want out — seriously

Breakaway rumours pop up like clockwork before every ANC conference

15 August 2022
Justice Malala
If former ANC treasurer-general Mathews Phosa is to be believed, there are rumblings of yet another breakaway formation from the party. In a speech last week, Phosa said “long-time loyalists have irrevocably given up hope that the party, which liberated SA, will reach deep within and renew itself”.

One cannot help but be a tad mischievous and ask: Who are these “long-time loyalists” who have finally found their backbone? Are they, like Phosa, among those who in 2007 enthusiastically elected a man facing corruption charges to lead them, who supported him as he dismantled law enforcement agencies and as he handed the state to the Guptas?..

