Looting is bad, ANC preached after taking another stolen tot
The party is trying to convince us it is a bastion of morality – as if
Life must seem terribly unfair right now to the Ekurhuleni ANC ward councillor arrested for allegedly looting a bottle store. If only they’d looted a relief fund, or a whole country, they’d be going on special leave right now rather than to tjoekie.
All I can hope is that if this goes to trial, and the councillor in question is asked what inspired them to redeploy the contents of the off-licence into their revolutionary car boot, they explain that they were simply trying to catch the ANC’s eye and show it that they are ready for higher office...
