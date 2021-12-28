ANC January 8 rally capped at 2,000 attendees
The ANC has opened up its January 8 celebrations to spectators, however the number of attendees will be capped at 2,000, the party announced on Tuesday.
The governing party’s 110th birthday celebrations will be held at Peter Mokaba Stadium in Polokwane.
Last year, the January 8 celebrations were cancelled due to Covid-19 and the 2021 anniversary rally was, for the first time in a democratic SA, held virtually due to the pandemic.
The ANC’s birthday celebrations are usually accompanied by a week-long programme, where the party’s leadership interact with ordinary people. It is still unclear if this will take place this year.
Party president Cyril Ramaphosa will deliver his fifth January 8 statement ahead of the party's elective conference, which is set to take place at the end of 2022. The annual statement is the party’s programme of action for the year.
TimesLIVE
