Easy does it as ‘oldies’ make their mark
An 84-year-old Summerstrand resident who cast his vote at the Portuguese Club in Summerstrand on Monday morning said it was worth it.
Henry Blomerus encouraged others to do the same...
An 84-year-old Summerstrand resident who cast his vote at the Portuguese Club in Summerstrand on Monday morning said it was worth it.
Henry Blomerus encouraged others to do the same...
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.