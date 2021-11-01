Politics

Easy does it as ‘oldies’ make their mark

Devon Koen
Court reporter
01 November 2021

An 84-year-old Summerstrand resident who cast his vote at the Portuguese Club in Summerstrand on Monday morning said it was worth it.

Henry Blomerus encouraged others to do the same...

FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Latest Videos

New EP Athletics president in the hot seat with Daron Mann
Parties discuss plans to improve service delivery in Nelson Mandela Bay

Most Read