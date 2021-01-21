DA in KZN calls for commission of inquiry into murders of traditional leaders
The DA in KwaZulu-Natal has called for premier Sihle Zikalala to establish a commission of inquiry into the ongoing murders of traditional leaders.
The call comes after Bongumusa Mdluli, who served as chief under the Manyavu Traditional Council in the uMgungundlovu district, was killed by unknown assailants at his home near Cato Ridge, on Sunday.
In a separate incident on the same weekend, Richard Bonginkosi, who served as chief under the Nxamalala sub-clan, was murdered at his home near Howick.
DA provincial leader Zwakele Mncwango said in a statement that the alleged assassination of 25 chiefs in the past two years was of “deep concern”.
On Wednesday, co-operative governance and traditional affairs (Cogta) MEC Sipho Hlomuka said he was concerned about the “blatant disregard for human life by forces hell-bent on undermining the institution of traditional leadership within KwaZulu-Natal”.
Mncwango said police should prioritise the killings.
“While the DA regards any unnatural death as one death too many, izinduna provide valuable services to their communities and these murders must be regarded as acts of treachery,” he said.
“Furthermore, many of these izinduna are located in rural areas and, again, the issue of rural safety is brought into the spotlight.
“A determined, multifaceted approach to this ongoing problem needs to be prioritised so that all rural communities can be given the protection they deserve.
“The investigation needs to focus on the actions of SAPS and arrests, the causes of the violence, and what can be done to address the problems which lead to these heinous acts.
“The premier must also report to the premier portfolio committee and provide ongoing feedback to this legislative body.”
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.