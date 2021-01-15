Nombexeza takes leave of absence from SACP position

Troubled ANC councillor Lunga Nombexeza has taken leave of absence from his SACP district secretary position as he fights his attempted murder case, the party announced on Thursday.



Nombexeza is accused of shooting at Lukhanyo Mdana, 42, while driving down Pityana Street in KwaNobuhle on December 12 and is now out on bail...

