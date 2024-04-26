Fire breaks out at Kgosi Mampuru prison staff quarters

A fire broke out in the staff living quarters at Kgosi Mampuru II Correctional Facility in Pretoria on Thursday.
According to the City of Tshwane emergency management services (EMS), two units were destroyed by the fire while four sustained roof and smoke damage.
EMS spokesperson Charles Mabaso said the cause of the fire has not yet been determined but it is suspected it started in one of the units and rapidly spread to others because of the absence of firewalls between them.
“A total of 26 tenants were affected but the management of the correctional facility indicated alternative accommodation will be arranged for them.”
Mabaso said four women were treated by paramedics for smoke inhalation and transported to hospital in a stable condition.
The day ended with a stroke of luck for a pet.
“While conducting search operations in one of the units filled with dense smoke, a firefighter discovered a lifeless cat and brought it out of the unit while conducting cardiopulmonary resuscitation. The cat regained consciousness and paramedics administered oxygen therapy to it,” Mabaso said.
Image: Supplied
